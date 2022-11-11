Acadia Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 480.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.