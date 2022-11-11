ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.
ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.
ACM Research Trading Up 6.2 %
ACMR opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.54. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $15,443,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
