AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.10. 104,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.59 million and a PE ratio of 52.75. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.