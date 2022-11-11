Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PEO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 202,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

