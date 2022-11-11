Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE PEO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 202,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.61.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
