adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ADS stock opened at €128.00 ($128.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €155.50. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

