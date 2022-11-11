Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $329.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

