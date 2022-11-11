Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.95. 145,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average of $369.16. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

