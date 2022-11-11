Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,753 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

