Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Prospect Capital worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 227,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.