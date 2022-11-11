Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Gladstone Investment worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

