Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

