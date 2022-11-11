Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 197,093 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point cut their target price on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.54%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

