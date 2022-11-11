Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 408.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $695.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,336 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

