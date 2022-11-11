Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,715 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,715 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

