Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Down 7.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.89. 9,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$24.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.