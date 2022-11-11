Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,820. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The company has a market cap of C$748.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.46.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

