Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.83-0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE AGTI opened at $15.50 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

