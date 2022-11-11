Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

