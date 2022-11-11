AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.64.

BOS traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,732. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$5.62 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$210.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.67.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

