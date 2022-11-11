Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $320.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.27. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $1,987,565. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

