Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Down 2.3%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 668,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 786,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. On average, analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

