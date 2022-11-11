Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Down 4.1%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.30. 8,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,207,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 242.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 400.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.