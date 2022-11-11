ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ALLETE Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.11 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

