Alliance Global Partners Comments on Canopy Growth Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $62,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 98,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

