Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $3.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 357.52% from the stock’s current price.
LiveOne Trading Up 4.8 %
LiveOne stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,345. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
