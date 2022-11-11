Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $3.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 357.52% from the stock’s current price.

LiveOne Trading Up 4.8 %

LiveOne stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,345. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 737.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

