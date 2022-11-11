Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $949.55

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 949.55 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 972 ($11.19). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 968 ($11.15), with a volume of 158,998 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 951.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Milyae Park acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £28,230 ($32,504.32). In other news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 2,654 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £24,867.98 ($28,633.25). Also, insider Milyae Park purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($32,504.32).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

