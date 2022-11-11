Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €271.00 ($271.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($220.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday.
Allianz Stock Up 5.9 %
Allianz stock traded up €11.13 ($11.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €200.05 ($200.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,376,587 shares. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($206.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €172.28 and its 200-day moving average is €181.91.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
