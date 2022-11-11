Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 1,343,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Allkem Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OROCF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. Allkem has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OROCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

