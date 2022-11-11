Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

ERH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 29,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,003. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

