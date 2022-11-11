Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

