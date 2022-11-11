Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 474,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 680,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.70. 20,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,010. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

