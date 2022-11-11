Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 1,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Teknova news, Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 18,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 418.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile



Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.



