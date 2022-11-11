Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,589,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.