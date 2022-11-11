Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.12 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.32 EPS.
NYSE AYX traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
