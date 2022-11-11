Alteryx’s (AYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,928. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in Alteryx by 63.3% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $7,340,000. Emerson Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $5,879,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

