Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE ALS traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,463. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.80 million. Analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

