Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIF. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.90.

AIF traded up C$4.68 on Friday, hitting C$54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 322.35. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

