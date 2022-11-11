Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.
Shares of Target stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.27. 188,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,373. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
