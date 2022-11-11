Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

