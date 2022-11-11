Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 708,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,464 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,562,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,459,000 after buying an additional 892,634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 5.0 %

PYPL traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 634,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.