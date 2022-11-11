Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $65.17. 72,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Builders FirstSource

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

