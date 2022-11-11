ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.