Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.