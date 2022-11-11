Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

