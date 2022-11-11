Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.72-5.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

