American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $595,480.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Financial Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

