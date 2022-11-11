American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$5.94–$5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.10 million-$608.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.46 million. American Public Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

