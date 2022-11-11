American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.40% of American Tower worth $475,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,977,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,444,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 223,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 86.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. 52,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.