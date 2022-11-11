American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

