AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Stock Up 3.7 %

AME stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

