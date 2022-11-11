AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $138.34. 60,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

